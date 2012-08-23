7 Messiest Celebrity Custody Battles

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

As Halle Berry’s custody battle with baby daddy Gabriel Aubry plays out in the media, we all know that when it comes to celebrities, they don’t always play fair. Halle and Gabriel are battling it out in court over custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Nahla. The actress is seeking to move her little girl with her to Paris out of concern for her and her daughter’s safety.

Halle & her baby daddy are not the first to have their battle splashed across our TV and computer screens. Take a look at some of the messiest custody battles in Hollywood that offer lessons on how not to behave:

Usher & Tameka Raymond

This is probably one of the messiest custody battle in recent years. These two got married in 2007 against Usher’s mother’s wishes, had two kids and divorced two years later. Tameka blasted Usher for his lack of parenting skills, threatened to take the kids away and accused him of sleeping with one of the nannies. Usher fought back by telling the judge that Tameka had “spit at and tried to fight his girlfriend during one visit, and alleged that his ex-wife hit him during the dust-up.

Dwyane Wade & Siohvaughn

This was a long battle that was filled with lots of drama that only had a negative effect on the kids. Dwyane and his high school sweetheart and ex-wife, Siohvaughn Fuches-Wade have been battling since the couple split in 2007. Surely one of the most bitter celebrity custody battles to play out in a court, this fight revealed anger issues, the need for psychiatric treatment and an arrest. Dwyane was awarded sole custody, which is rare in the courts.

Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown

After 14 years of wedded bliss hell,Whitney and Bobby called it quits and ended up in court fighting over their only daughter Bobbi Kristina. Whitney had sole custody of a then 14-year old Bobbi K and Bobby claimed that Whitney was preventing father and daughter from having any contact. Whitney testified that Brown was “unreliable” and that she didn’t need spousal or child support. Brown disputed her claim, saying he’s been involved in their daughter’s life and was her primary caretaker when the couple lived in Atlanta.

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline

When pop star Britney Spears filed for divorce in 2006, Kevin Federline immediately filed and won sole custody of their two boys, with visitation rights for Brit. Her split with Federline also triggered her spiraling into an infamous public breakdown (think head-shaving, umbrella-wielding car-bashing phase). This led to Britney’s father Jamie being named conservator of her affairs for almost four years.

Christina Millian & The-Dream

After pictures surfaced of her then-husband The-Dream frolicking on a beach with his assistant while she was laid up in bed pregnant, Christin Milian filed for divorce. The coupled battled over custody and money which resulted in Christina getting a hefty settlement. To this day the couple are still lashing out at each other in public over their parenting skills.

Chris Bosh & Allison Mathis

Chris and Allison Mathis have been entangled in bitter court battles over custody, Basketball Wives and visitation.For the past 2 years, the former couple has been feuding in court, Bosh suing her at least 3 times over custody, visitation rights, lower child support and the right to take baby Trinity to the London Olympics.

Katherine Jackson/TJ Jackson & Michael Jackson’s Kids

From kidnapping, health concerns, slaps and cell phone snatching, this custody battle involved an entire family. The 82-year-old guardian went missing, was thought to be kidnapped but was later found at an Arizona with relatives. Jackson’s daughter Paris, 14, took to Twitter to ask for help in finding her grandmother and called her aunts and uncles out! The battle recently came to an end when a judge ruled that Katherine and her grandson will share guardianship.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Celebrity News!

MUST READ:

Usher Held In Contempt Of Court For Closing Ex-Wife’s Credit Card

Halle Berry Has To Pay Her Baby Daddy $20,000 A Month In Child Support

Also On HelloBeautiful: