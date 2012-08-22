Which Reality Star’s Baby Is Already A Divo? [PHOTO]

“Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith may love the camera, but her one-month old baby boy Omere is saying “no pictures please.” Yandy posted these adorable pics of her son on Instagram and she looks so content bonding with her little man!
Yandy is gearing up to shoot season 3 of “Love and Hip-Hop,” and the release of her EGL loungewear line.
LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Celebrity News!
MUST READ:
“Love & Hip Hop’s” Yandy Smith Opens Up To Mashonda About Becoming A Mom
Yandy Smith Tries Out For “Chicken Idol” [VIDEO]
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful