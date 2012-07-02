Beyonce’s 10 Most Ghetto Lyrics

Danielle Young boldly tells stories with heart, sass and humor. She peppers her writing with her larger-than-life personality, sharing her hilarious thoughts on pop culture, lifestyle topics and anything that affects Black women. Danielle loves words and strings them together to create multimedia content that will tug at your heart strings or give you belly-hurting laughs. Give her iced chai lattes, cheese and Netflix so she knows it's real. Danielle is pretty, witty, girl, worldly. She's one who likes to party, but comes home early.

Beyonce has been doing a lot of writing these days. From letters to the First Lady to her mother, Tina Knowles and even to a blind kid. Yes, a blind kid. Beyonce’s all-of-a-sudden writing skills were the catalyst to my spinning wheel of a brain. I started thinking that maybe if Beyonce spent a little more time writing her own lyrics, she wouldn’t be caught out here making songs that have got her singing some of the most ghetto lyrics I’ve ever heard in a catchy tune.

I’m not sure how many of you pay attention to the lyrics the beautiful Bey sings, but they can get pretty ratchet.

Check out her top 10 ghetto lyrics below, including an honorary mention.

1. Get Me Bodied (Extended Remix)

Pat your weaves ladies pat pat pat your weaves ladies watch it while he check up on it

Does this need any explanation? I mean, when your weave itches, patting is very effective.

2.That’s How You Like It

I need a thug that’ll have my back Doo-rag, Nike Airs to match Ain’t nothin’ wrong with that

You want your man to have a dod-rag that matches his shoes? She ratchettttttt!

3. Suga Momma

Damn that was so good I wanna buy him a short set –AND– Puttin’ you on my taxes already, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah I promise I won’t let no bills get behind Cause every touch, every kiss and hug You ‘bes believe it’ll be on time

So because your man’s loving so good, you’re gonna get him a short set, put him on your taxes and never let a bill get behind? If that’s not a hoodrat, I don’t know what is!

4. Ring The Alarm

When I need answers, accusations What you mean you gone choke?

“Gone choke?” Ok Beyonce.

5. Kitty Kat

How you gon’ neglect this? You is just a hot mess You can call Tyrone You ain’t gots to lie Craig

Everything about this lyric has me imaging Beyonce with a gold tooth.

6. Single Ladies

Got gloss on my lips, a man on my hips hold me tighter than my Dereon jeans acting up, drink in my cup I couldn’t care less what you think

Well. I don’t know what’s worse, wearing Dereon or wearing jeans in the club.

7. Radio

I be on the hotline like err’day Makin’ sure the DJ know what I want him to play

You “be” Beyonce? Ok girl! I be up there too!

8. Diva

Na, na, na, diva is a female version of a hustla

No it isn’t. A Diva is a female opera singer.

9. Video Phone

I love how you approach me Fresh white with your pants hangin’ grown man low Everything you sayin’ soundin’ good to me

Why do you want someone with his pans hanging “grown man low?”

10. Countdown

Ladies, if you love your man show him you the flyest Grind up on it, girl, show him how you ride it

Let me get this right. You want me to grind on my man to show him that I’m fly? Ok.

*Honorary Mention: Run The World (Girls)

Make your checks come at they neck –AND– I think I need a barber None of these ** can fade me Im so good with this, I remind you im so hood with this

Beyonce’s hood is all the way showing in “Run the World.” Checks coming at necks and b*tches can’t “fade” you instead of “phase” you. Wow.

