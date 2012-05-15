Did Lauren London Dump Trey Songz?

OK. Here's the deal: All I want to do is find the truth! And if I gotta go through every juicy pic, video, rumor, tweet and piece of good ol' trash talk to find it, I'm gonna do it...Read me if you dare. And if you got something sweet, send me a note!

After denying that they were dating, word on the street is that Lauren London dumped Trey Songz because he refused to get her pregnant!

Trey and Lauren who started dating after she gave birth to her son (Lil Wayne’s baby) and have been together for almost two years. Trey even took Lauren home to meet his mom, so what went wrong? Lauren wanted to have a baby with Trey who was not ready to be a daddy and she dumped him!

I’m sure there’s a lot of women out there ready to lend Trey a shoulder to cry on!

