Dot Dot Dot: Chiasso Radiate Pillow

Just the bit-o-black-and-white you’ve been looking for to add a more contemporary feel to your space. These modern, organic accent pillows will add a bold contrast to your living area or bedroom.

For those of us who need a little drama in our world of home décor, these mod pillows are it. A burst of graduating dots creates a bold contrast. Group these two pillows together and you’re sure to get maximum impact. Available in two color schemes, cream with black dots and black with white. This design has a polyester pillow and a removable cover. Dry clean only.

$18 at chiasso.com

Close