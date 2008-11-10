Dot Dot Dot: Chiasso Radiate Pillow

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Just the bit-o-black-and-white you’ve been looking for to add a more contemporary feel to your space. These modern, organic accent pillows will add a bold contrast to your living area or bedroom.

For those of us who need a little drama in our world of home décor, these mod pillows are it. A burst of graduating dots creates a bold contrast. Group these two pillows together and you’re sure to get maximum impact. Available in two color schemes, cream with black dots and black with white. This design has a polyester pillow and a removable cover. Dry clean only.

$18 at chiasso.com

