Blue Ivy To Get A Brother Or Sister?

Beyonce who rocked a sexy Givenchy gown last night at the 2012 Met Gala was asked by an ET reporter if she plans on having more children. Is Blue getting ready to have a little brother or sister?
Check our her answer below:
LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!
Which “Flavor Of Love” Contestant Opened Up A Hair Salon In Miami?
Beyonce Strikes A Pose With Jay-Z’s “Roc” Chain
Beyonce Adds A Date To Her Sold Out Revel Hall Three-Day Tour
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful