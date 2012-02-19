3 Age Erasers You Should Know About

You may not have heard of these mini-fountains of youth from around the world. I hadn’t until recently. But their benefits are potentially exciting enough that I’m eager to share them with anyone interested in looking and feeling younger.

1. Ganoderma. What is it? Ganoderma is a type of mushroom that’s been used in Chinese medicine for many years. It is said to cleanse toxins from the body, combat cancer cells, strengthen the immune system, detoxify the liver, increase the metabolism, and slow the effects of aging. Whew! That’s an awful lot for one little mushroom, don’t you think? But people who take it seem to enjoy the results.

I was introduced to Ganoderma recently when I met a woman who sells it via a company that combines the Ganoderma with coffee. She gave me some samples to try. I haven’t used enough to know if it really works for anti-aging, but I did experience a boost in energy without the jitteriness that comes from caffeine. I liked it.

After doing some research I’ve learned that depending upon the article or website, the reported benefits of Ganoderma vary. Some claim weight loss, others don’t. Some articles focus on its ability to detoxify the body, while others fail to mention that. I can’t tell you for sure that it’s going to help you lose weight or detox, though it may. But what I can tell you is that Ganoderma’s high antioxidant content is mentioned consistently, so this claim is likely true. It’s also one that’s excellent for anti-aging. Antioxidants fight free radical damage, which helps to slow the aging process.

2. Roobios Tea. Also called Red Bush Tea, this bright colored beverage comes from South Africa. It contains no caffeine, and it’s super high in antioxidants, even higher than Green Tea.

According to WebMD, there’s accumulating evidence that Roobios Tea offers protection against some cancers. It’s great for the skin and can even be applied topically to heal rashes and acne. Some studies suggest that it’s also beneficial to the scalp and can improve hair growth.

Because it doesn’t contain caffeine, it can be taken throughout the day. Some people find that it helps them sleep. The other fantastic thing about it is that it’s delicious! There’s no bitter taste and you can enjoy it without sugar. At the same time, it’s robust enough to add milk and sweetener if you wish. I drink it all day long and it helps curb my appetite.

If you don’t see Roobios on the shelves at your market, look for it online. I ordered mine from Amazon.

3. Maca Root Powder. Maca Root comes from the Andean mountains of Peru and has been a staple of the diet there for hundreds of years. I can’t say enough about how good this stuff is. I’ve been taking it since October and it’s been a blessing. I was suffering with hot flashes, and hair loss, and stumbled upon it while desperately surfing the internet looking for help.

Maca root is used to balance the hormones. It doesn’t add hormones, but it regulates them, which alleviates the symptoms of PMS and menopause. It is also a fertility enhancer and it improves the sex drive. And it’s not just for women. Men use it, too. In fact, it’s been given the nickname “nature’s Viagra.”

My hot flashes are almost non-existent now, and my hair is so much thicker and growing fast than ever. I’m thrilled and very grateful to this product.

WebMD reports that it does work for hormonal imbalance and that it’s safe to use; there are no dangerous side effects. They also say that Maca Root contains iron, magnesium, selenium and calcium.

I find that it gives me energy. Lots of it! If you decide to try it, take it early in the day, preferably before a workout. You’ll have more stamina. If you take it too close to bedtime, you may be too energized to sleep.

I buy it online, in powder form, and add a teaspoon a day to smoothies or yogurt. Some people like the taste, which is more savory than sweet. I really don’t, but when added to a fruit smoothie the taste isn’t noticeable at all. And even if it were, noticeable, Maca Root works so well, I’d use it anyway.

If you decide to try any of these products from around the world, hope you get great results. Please write me and let me know.

As always, wishing you good health and great beauty!

