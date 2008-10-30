EVENT: African American Women In Cinema Festival

African American Women In Cinema will host it’s 11th Annual International Film Festival celebrating influential women filmmakers from around the world. If you’re in the New York area, and would like to attend click here.Paying honor to women filmmakers of American, African, Latin and Asian descent, the festival will give filmmakers an opportunity to share their cinematic vision with the world and encourage and educate all filmmakers on the contribution of women in films as directors, writers, producers and actresses. For more information about the festival, click here.
