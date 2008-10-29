T.I. Wants You To Go Out And Vote!

T.I. wants you to get your swagger on and exercise your right to vote! Find out why this is his first time voting ever right here.

T.I. has been a leading activist in helping young people to register and get out and vote. His dedication to the cause stems from his prior difficulties with the law, which lead to the incorrect assumption that he was ineligible to vote. After doing research on his own he discovered he was, in fact, still eligible to vote, despite his criminal past.

Find out more about T.I.'s involvement in moving the masses out to vote

