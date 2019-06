Reptile Rings are just plain hot! Take a closer look and find out where to buy…

FANTASY: Gold Snake Ring

TenTwoThree.com Price: $1,100.00

REALITY: Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Snake Ring

My Wardrobe.com Price: $68.00

Slither into this sleek gold Kenneth Jay Lane snake ring. The cheaper version is a smarter buy and will look just as cool.

