9 Tips & Tricks To Looking Sexy Instantly

Sexy Christina MilianLooking sexy isn’t all about lingerie, big hair and makeup; sometimes it has to do with body language, eye contact and (believe it or not) your personality! Men (and psychologists) way in on proven ways of looking sexy – instantly.

Wear red

Women who dress in red are seen as sexier by men than those who wear white, green, gray, or blue, according to a study at the University of Rochester. They’re even 56 percent more likely to get asked out on a date than women in blue.

Stay on your feet

At a party, standing up gets you noticed for obvious reasons: “We all pay attention to someone who’s higher up,” says psychologist Beverly B. Palmer. A more surprising detail: Watch where you point your toes. “You can tell if a person really likes you if their toes point toward you,” says psychologist Lillian Glass.

Dim the lights

Candlelight is the most romantic, but it’s not the most practical as a light source for a party. “Coral-and amber-hued bulbs are sexier than white ones and cast a beautiful glow that instantly flatters everyone in the room,” says designer Todd Oldham.

Express yourself

“We’re most attracted to people who are animated in their face and voice and body,” says Paul Ekman, professor of psychology at the University of California Medical School, San Francisco. Use hand and head movements for emphasis.

20 Signs Your Booty Call Is Turning Into An Actual Relationship

The 4 Most Discreet Vibrators Ever!

