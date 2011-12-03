Top 5 Lipsticks Under $15

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Lipstick is the one staple that every woman has in her makeup bag. With the fall season upon us, you may think it’s time to put away the lighter palettes you rocked this summer and bring out the bold shades for fall, but this is where you’re wrong. This Fall season seems to be all about contradiction. While vampy shades of every hue from orange and red lipstick shades to burgundy and dark purple ones were seen on the runways, the nude look is still trending this fall.

Here are our top picks to help your lips be truly beautiful for under $15:

Eyelash Guru Ja’maal Buster’s 3 Steps To Applying Falsies [VIDEO]

Top 10 Fall 2011 Fashion Trends