Danity Kane Was Over Anyway…Thanks, Cassie

A reliable source for the website MediaTakeOut.com says Cassie is set to become the lead singer for the platinum-selling Making the Band group Danity Kane. The announcement, expected by the end of the year, shouldn’t surprise many, being that the model-turned-singer has been linked to the group’s creator, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Does Cassie have the stage presence and strong vocals to pull off being lead singer? Maybe that explains the sudden appearances of Miss Cassie lately after the rumored breakup between her and Mr. Combs. Hmmmm.

Is this a good move, or career suicide for everyone involved?

