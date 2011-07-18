Timberlake’s Friend Tells Reporters About Justin’s Hair Loss

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake has been sporting a new style these days: a super short buzz rather than the voluminous curls that we all know and love. According to one of Timberlake’s friends, Justin is getting extremely nervous about the changes that come along with aging and feels that keeping his hair short makes his balding less obvious. He has been trying out new products that promote steady hair growth.

Find out more about what Timberlake’s friend spilled to the reporters here!

Beyonce Reveals Her Insecurities