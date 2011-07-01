Nicki Minaj Defends Amber Rose On Twitter Over Nude Pics!

Amber Rose’s nude pics leak hasn’t only upset her, but Nicki Minaj, as well – which is surprising considering the pics were reportedly sent to Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend on the low. However, even Minaj is calling bullsh*t on this rumor.

Amber Rose denied the story on Twitter yesterday and revealed that she lost her job with the CAA modeling agency because of the nude pics. That’s when Nicki Minaj came to her defense.

Amber Rose wrote: “The company that I was working with no longer wants to work with me because of these pics and that prevents me from getting money to take care of my family…I know I’m not the only girl in the world that has taken pics like that but they were very private.”

She added: “I DID NOT send pics to anyones boyfriend pls stop with the lies. Its so ridiculous. smh. Yall been doing this to me for 3 years now it shld be illegal to write fake stories about ppl the media never wants to see anyone happy.”

Nicki Minaj wrote her back, in shock, saying: “People really believed it? WOW”

Nicki continued, “I don’t address dumb sh*t. I always assume intelligent ppl understand these “stories” are 4 entertainment purposes only. But clearly… -_- But KARMA is a b*tch. Every lie u print will come back to you & your children in one way or the other. Trust that. ;) & 4 da record, only reason I addressed this is b/c its costing some1 their job. But let it b known : u muf**kas neva cost young NICK a dime!”

