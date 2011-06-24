Why You Should Be Listening To Ledisi

If you haven’t yet started paying attention to four-time Grammy Award winning artist Ledisi, let me tell you right now, you’re beyond late. In a musical landscape full of pop-singers who are easy on the eyes and light on the vocals, Ledisi is a powerhouse whose soultry voice places her amongst legends like Patti Labelle, Chaka Khan and Mary J Blige.

Last week she dropped her latest album “Pieces of Me.” The lead single (Pieces of Me) earned Ledisi her first Top #10 song on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts. After years of hard work going relatively unnoticed by the mainstream, it looks as though Ledisi is finally at her “tipping point”.

We caught up with Ledisi on the set of her video shoot for “Pieces of Me” and found out what inspired her to create the hit song.

Check it Out:

–Additional Reporting by Vanessa Denis

