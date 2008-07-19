Even with the best of intentions, it’s easy to forget to water your houseplants. That’s why I’m loving these self-watering planters from Sweden. Just fill the clear glass outer pot with water and let your plant absorb moisture as needed through the porous clay inner pot. Ideal for those who are always on the go.
No more under- or over-watering; the plants receive the exact amount that they need, and it frees you up for more leisure time.
Herb Wet Pots are sold as a set of 3 at a cost of just under 40 bucks.
http://www.gardeners.com/Wet%20Pot%20Flower%20pot/36-845RS,default,pd.html
