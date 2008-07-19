Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Even with the best of intentions, it’s easy to forget to water your houseplants. That’s why I’m loving these self-watering planters from Sweden. Just fill the clear glass outer pot with water and let your plant absorb moisture as needed through the porous clay inner pot. Ideal for those who are always on the go.

No more under- or over-watering; the plants receive the exact amount that they need, and it frees you up for more leisure time.

Herb Wet Pots are sold as a set of 3 at a cost of just under 40 bucks.

