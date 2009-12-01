4 Decorating Ideas For A Small Living Room

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Do you have a small living room and are not quite sure how to arrange your furniture? Your living room is a place for family or friends to sit and visit, so a special effort should be made to create a comfortable harmonious space.

1) Placement of your living room furniture should center around a focal point which may be an entertainment center, bookcase or large window.

2) Think about your guests when you arrange the room. The room should promote conversation. Set up cozy areas with a couple of chairs or a loveseat. Ideally, there should be 4-10 ft. between your sofa or loveseat and chairs so that the space doesn’t seem cramped. If you move the pieces too far apart, conversation will be difficult.

Do you have kids? Click here to find out how to child proof a living room?

3) Don’t block your windows. Small living rooms need natural light if it’s available to help create the appearance of a larger room.

4) Side tables should be at least as tall as the arm of the chairs or sofa. This will ensure that serving is easy.

How to feng shui your living room

Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net