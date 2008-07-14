Double The Fun

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

This takes the phrase “in and out” to a whole new level! No more waiting on your significant other to get out of the bathroom in the morning; start your day right with this fashionable, yet functional wall-mounted dual-sink vanity.

Designed by Cristalquattro, this fixture and the rest of the line of elongated vanities are made from natural oak, wenge-stained oak and teak, and are available in single or double versions.

I think I spoke to soon – if I had this in my bathroom, I may never want to leave. I would get caught up admiring how beautiful it is and lose track of time.

