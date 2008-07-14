Double The Fun

This takes the phrase “in and out” to a whole new level! No more waiting on your significant other to get out of the bathroom in the morning; start your day right with this fashionable, yet functional wall-mounted dual-sink vanity.
Designed by Cristalquattro, this fixture and the rest of the line of elongated vanities are made from natural oak, wenge-stained oak and teak, and are available in single or double versions.
I think I spoke to soon – if I had this in my bathroom, I may never want to leave. I would get caught up admiring how beautiful it is and lose track of time.
Check out www.trendir.com for more info.
