“I’m 22 And My Man Is 38 And He’s Pressuring Me To Do A Threesome”

Dear Gay Best Friend,

i been seeing this guy for two years i met him when i was 22 from flordia and he was 38. i sstood him up from the first day. he approach me ask did i have a boyfreind or was i married i said no. i wasnt really looking for anybody i was wild. so he took me out on a date at a resturant expenstive. he then started trippen when his friend was chilling with my sister and she was talking on the phone about me and what i did so his friend told him about me then he was turned off by me then i started crying then he felt bad and let us date.

but things started to get bad he was constenty accused me of cheating and start fights.the argument we had was about was how he likes extra woman in the bedroom a threesome.i said no i am not going to do thatso he saids then i am going to find somebody esle to do that with. so hes says he loves me and sh*t but i dont believe him because he dose all of things to we fight alot i scarach him he be in the way so that i can bump him and sh*t.then when he drinks he startted talking about how hes tired of this sh*t. when i was in the bed sleeping the next morning hes all cool and sh*t.

but my concerns is that he looks around at women alot when we outor in his car any b****h walking. then he tells me these woman are so fine and that they be trying to hollar at him was i was out of town he was telling how pretty this girl was and that he turned her down .hes a good looking guy pretty straight teeth, tall handsome redbone. he has a really good job. i go to college and started this new job. i dont age is a difference along the person treat you good. he takes of his kids and sh*t i dont want any kids, no babymama drama.he has a wild sexual side we barely have sex anymore like everyday we use to not anymore.

my question is to you is you think that the wind blew him in another direction he always mention threesomes alot latley he gets mad when i cuss him out about the sh*t he says he change from his past. he sometimes talk about how fine a women his to my face and i complant on the girl looks but i think hes trying to turn me out. when he goes to bank two women like him and nice to him one girl was listening to our converstaion she was like oh i thought you was talking about me she is super ugly she thinks she is fine.to me i dont think he cares what a women looks like along she throws herself to them. anywomen comes his way he will talk. i think hes does that to make me jeouloes. at our old apartment alot of women would try to hollar at him.

then he told me this lady was trying to talk to him six times and seen her before and i talk to her shes all she wanted to do was be nice to me so she can talk to him.it was a time when this girl move in she claim she was a gay women she wasnt she f**k with dudes so she was looking at us onetime while we was kissing. when i wasnt around she would tried to talk to him and flirtwith him.when i wasnt home i came home he called here over in front of his friends talking to her about what she should get me for christmas. and i got mad and told him about why you talking to her anything what she should get me for christmas it was bullshit you got my sister number why didnt you called her.he said i was crazy and trippen about that. i was cool with her but not reaally shes ugly and werid looking. i saw her gay girlfirend two years later talking sh*t saying like he still drives that truck and was we still together and brother likes me and sh*t but hes wrong cause he has a girlfriend and he told me on the cool that his sister f***s with dudes.

so am like i havent seen this girl in two years and talking sh*t about my dude. so back i the old apartment i went up staris one time she nothing but lingere answering the door she probalby thought it was my man and sh*t and she look and me with my shorts on time. he told me that shes flirted with him always looking at him then she told his homeboy about she can see his d**k through is jeans when i confronted herabout shes need to stop talking to him when iam not around she said i was insured and i told it was disrepetful she didnt care behind his back she make faces smiling and sh*t then she listen to us agrued then she would tell him that we need to keep the noise down and then she told me a different story saying that she was going to call the cops to me not him shes was a hater.he told me i shouldnt said anything but whatever i felt was right i did.

then like we was living together he here nosies from here and ask her was she alright showing her concerned for what.then his ex used to comeover for three months harresing him she talk sh*t about me and him i dont even know her i see her shes fat short and head full of hair she help get out of jail he wanted to sleep with her so he dont have to pay here. but he paid her then like he when we went to the gas station togther this fat trashy b***h ask him number and she gave him his when i was in the trunck he was wild drunck i was talking to him about her she ghetto looking dont want anything at all.he stay with all these women didnt have to pay no bills at all. and he told me all this crazy ass sh*t they used to do for him,when we were togther women you to called him on his old cell phone number and text he called his ex once to.

he once ask me can he sleep with his babymama so that he can see his son i said no. my question is he bored with our relationship when he ask me for threesomes all the time and plays with me all the time about like he ask me to do a threesome with the girl at the bank saying shes ugly and you dont want to do a threesome with a fine pretty women i got mad cuss him and also he likes to watch porno on his phone alot dealing with threesomes at work on his break. i think hes emotionally about his past and all those crazy women. and he said that hes dose all this stuff for me and barely ask him for anything.aleast do that for him. then hes says i am sorry for saying that for me to forgive him for saying about the threesomes i dont think he change from his past. what should i do break up with before things get out of hand?

P.S. – I miss little information we went to the bank togther and the bank women like him and sh*t so like we was talking amongs ourself she was listening to our converstaion she was like oh i thought you was talking about me. we wasnt but i think shes flirting with him or being to nice to him shes all friendly hellos and she tried to be nice was like she like my shirt. di wonder does she like him or what? i thinks get flatter by that. i dont know what but like i said shes ugly and one time he found a number in my purse he broke up with me then we got back together i dont know why he did that was it saying any thing he fuss about for a week then he stop. dose it means he careswhen we got back together or he did something wrong he it didnt bother him. – Should I Have A Threesome

Dear Ms. Should I Have A Threesome,

Clears throat, stands on my soapbox, and I am making an official announcement: I purposely did not change, alter, or edit this letter. I did this on purpose because folks tend to think I am mean. They think I have no bases for my spew of derogatory comments. Now, I really think, no, I know for sure that I am a nice guy. I go out of my way for people, especially the many people who send in their letters. I edit their letters, because as you can see from above, if I left the letters in their original form you, the readers, would spew the derogatory comments for me. So, I save you the trouble. Also, and from now on, I am going to publish letters in their original form. Yes, I am, because you people have got to learn how to edit, write, use commas, periods, colons, sentence structure, and the use of proper words and know their meanings. I’m tired of spending my time and energy on your letters and you people won’t invest in your own damn selves. Education, well at least early education, is free. Damn it people! Stay in school and learn something.

Also, when I have to edit your letters for grammar, sentence structure, and proper use of words and meanings, I spend an enormous amount of time learning who you are by reading your letters several times over. This is draining. Your dramas, lives, and situations are really a hot mess. I can’t believe that people allow and put themselves in these situations and really want to blame someone else for what has happened. Really? Really!

So, Ms. Should I Have A Threesome, it took everything in me to read this letter and digest it with all the errors. It took everything in me to not want to say I want to punch you in your left titty and I hope you have silicone breasts and they burst when I hit you. It took everything in me to not want to question what college admitted you? Girl, it must be DeVry, or some technical training institute, because I don’t know what accredited college would allow you admission with your English language, or should I say lack thereof and your inability to command the English language.

How you write is how you speak. And, I am going to leave it at that.

It took everything in me to not want to say what the “F” is wrong with you in dating a 38-year old man and you’re a 22-year old little girl. Yes, I said little girl because you are truly slow in the head. Crack baby is all I’m going to say.

It took everything in me to not want to say instead of spending your money on clothes, getting that matted weave glued in, buying that cheap jewelry you wear, and hitting the clubs on the weekend that you should invest in yourself, and I am going to grant you a “do-over” so that you can go back to high school, learn the basics, and spend a lot of time with an English teacher and tutor.

It took everything in me to not want to say the hood you come from, well…SMDH! All I can is – Project chicks.

It took everything in me to not want to say if you are the future and what we have to look forward to in helping to run our world then we are in worse shape than I thought.

By the way, don’t do the threesome. He is trying to turn you out and the next thing you know, you will be out on the corner tricking for him. What I find disturbing about you and your letter is that you know more about sex than you do about education.

I hope I am not being mean. I just hope I am speaking the truth. If you read the letter you wrote me, and you knew some young fast ass girl was dating a man old enough to be her dad, and he kept pressuring her into doing a threesome with random women, then you tell me what you would say to her? I’ll wait. I have nothing but time on my hand. And, when you respond, please make sure that you edit, revise, and your thoughts are clear and concise so we the readers can comprehend what the hell you are talking about! – Straight From Your Gay Best Friend

