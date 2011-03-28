CLOSE
Celeb Fav Designer Herve Leger Says Today's Models "Too Skinny & Sad"

Beyonce, Alicia Keys & Keyshia Cole in Herve Leger dressThough Herve Leger, the designer behind the celebrity favorite bandage dress, no longer fronts his namesake label, he still has his own line Herve’ L. Leroux. However, he refuses to do runway shows because he finds today’s models depressing.

He told Vogue UK, “If I had to go back to catwalk presentations I would be in a panic. Already the models I find are too skinny, too sad. And I knew the age of the super top models, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford, who were always lively and smiling. Today you go between several défilés and you will see the exact same type of girl – it just doesn’t inspire me,” Léger says.

We 100% agree. Models, with their millions of dollars and thin, envied bodies, somehow never look like they’re enjoying life. However, Herve can be reassured in knowing that he’s got a long list of celebrity women who love his designs – and would be happy to smile in them. See below!

