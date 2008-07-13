Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
I just painted my outdoor bench this sizzling red color, I’m feeling a trend coming on.
The Urban watering can features a comfy ergonomic design and comes in green, blue, spring leaf–green or red. It’s available at www.backyardstyle.com for only . I may have to get a few of these to perk up my garden.
