Urban Watering Can

I just painted my outdoor bench this sizzling red color, I’m feeling a trend coming on.

The Urban watering can features a comfy ergonomic design and comes in green, blue, spring leaf–green or red. It’s available at www.backyardstyle.com for only . I may have to get a few of these to perk up my garden.

