Keyshia Cole Returns Home After Stalker Incident

Keyshia Cole was finally able to return to her Atlanta home after after being chased out of her house by a stalker in 2009. According to sandrarose.com, Keyshia is back in Atlanta checking on her house because her stalker is in prison and can’t bother her any more.

Keyshia considered putting her custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath Alpharetta home on the market in 2009 after a stranger followed her home one night. “I own a gun – a Glock… and I called the police and told them I’d kill him and that I prefer not to,” said Keyshia in a cover story for the June 2009 issue of KING magazine.

