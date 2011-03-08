Mz. Berry Talks Life After Ray-J & Beauty Tips

You may know Mz. Berry as the winner of season 2 of “For The Love Of Ray-J” who was later dumped by the R&B superstar; but we sat down with Connie Chris and spoke to the woman not the reality personality. Though Connie isn’t the apple of Ray’s eye she moves forward in stride with business endeavors like writing a book, starring in a play and mastering the catwalk of budding fashion designers. Connie strut her way into the HelloBeautiful offices where she gave great advice on how to look good on camera, hair and make-up tips and life after “For The Love Of Ray-J.” Connie even took time to answer tweets from her fans during the #ASKMZBERRY HB exclusive.

VIDEO: Ray J’s Ex Storms Stage At “Love” Reunion

Ray J Is Looking For A Few Good Ladies