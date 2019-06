Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m always looking for storage options that are stylish and colorful. These studded wood lacquered nesting boxes are perfect for storage in a bedroom or office.

Store your trashy novels or home office supplies in these beautiful west elm boxes. Perfect in a bedroom atop a dresser or a vanity. An inexpensive way to add some interest to a desktop, dresser or coffee table.

On Sale: $29.99 at westelm.com

