Lighten Up Your Makeup

You’ve cleaned out your closets, did your spring cleaning, but have you tossed out your heavy winter makeup? This is the perfect time to get rid of the old mascara in your makeup bag.

Here’s our guide to help you decide what to keep and what to throw out…

USE-BY DATE

Cleansers, toners and serums: Two years.

Moisturizer: Two years.

Eye creams and gels: Two years.

Lipstick: Three years.

Nail polish: One year.

Facial scrubs: Two years.

Mascara: Four to six months -the wand is coming in close proximity to your eye, so watch out for any contamination.

Powder: These don’t deteriorate, so keep anything you like and that suits you.

Perfume: Tell by the pungent smell or if the colour has turned significantly darker. To make it last longer, store it away from direct sunlight.

Face masks: Two years, if the product is water based.

Hand lotions: Two years.

Sunscreen: Eighteen months, but check the label for an expiry date.

Anti-blemish treatments: If it’s from the pharmacy, it may have a shorter shelf life. If the product contains antioxidants, look out for any changes in colour.

Hair shampoo and conditioner: Two years

Cleaning out your makeup does have one positive, you’ll have plenty of room to store your brand new products.

