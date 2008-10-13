Live in Brooklyn? Love Obama?

Who says politics can’t be hilarious? On Saturday, October 18 at 7pm, Medusa Hair Salon in Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York, is offering Sarah Palin updos for $75. So why would you ever want a hairstyle like that?

Because the proceeds go to Obama’s campaign!

“Updos for Obama” offers Palin styles in exchange for a donation to the democratic presidential campaign, and each session enters you for free in the Sarah Palin lookalike contest.

The grand prize?

A bottle of Palin Syrah and a $25 donation to Planned Parenthood in Governor Palin’s name.

Sign. Us. Up.

[thanks to Only the Blog Knows Brooklyn for the tip]

