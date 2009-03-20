HomeStyle & Beauty

NEW TREND: Butt Padding

Leave a comment

This is what we call false advertising. Imagine this scenario: you have your fake butt pads on, you’re out on a date, you’re about to get it in, the clothes come off…and so does your butt.

Ultra-pretty lingerie label Huit just released something called a Padded Shorty, a pair of serious underwear/shorts with two full butt cheeks built-in (they cost 30 British pounds, about $45).

Guess it’s cheaper that getting plastic surgery.

Click here to see a butt implant gone wrong.

And for even more plastic surgery news, click here to see why celebrities are so addicted.

Butt Padding , Huit , Padded Shorty , plastic surgery

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
33 items Trending Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 13, 2019
What About Your Man Sis? Khloe Slams Jordyn For Breaking Up Her Family
Trending Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
#RedTableTalk: Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down With Jada Pinkett Smith
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like She Was A Man & Showed His True Colors On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Last Night
Teddy Pendergrass Live
Tyrese To Play Teddy Pendergrass: I Was Born To Play This Role
37 items Trending Creatures of Comfort - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week
#WhenIGetHome: Solange’s New Album Has Officially Saved Black History Month
20 items Trending Trumps Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress
#CohenHearing: Rep. Ayanna Pressley And Her Smirk Are Not Playing With These Republicans
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Attends Funeral For State Trooper
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black Students Cotton During Field Trip
Meal of crab legs on plate
Say What Now: Two People Arrested After Fighting Over Crab Legs At Alabama Buffet
16 itemsRolling Stone Live: Atlanta
Kenya Moore Was Kicked Out A Restaurant For Changing Her Baby’s Diaper
Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence
Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time
25 itemsWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15
Porsha Dressed Her Baby Bump Up In Ankara Print & We’re Swooning
18 itemsCandy Crush Friends 'Sweet n Solo' Valentine's Day Dinner Event
Black Twitter Is Ready To Have A Watch Party For Jordyn Woods ‘Red Table Talk’
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Is #BlackPressMatters In Action
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close