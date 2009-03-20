NEW TREND: Butt Padding

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

This is what we call false advertising. Imagine this scenario: you have your fake butt pads on, you’re out on a date, you’re about to get it in, the clothes come off…and so does your butt.

Ultra-pretty lingerie label Huit just released something called a Padded Shorty, a pair of serious underwear/shorts with two full butt cheeks built-in (they cost 30 British pounds, about $45).

Guess it’s cheaper that getting plastic surgery.

