NEW TREND: Butt Padding

This is what we call false advertising. Imagine this scenario: you have your fake butt pads on, you’re out on a date, you’re about to get it in, the clothes come off…and so does your butt.
Ultra-pretty lingerie label Huit just released something called a Padded Shorty, a pair of serious underwear/shorts with two full butt cheeks built-in (they cost 30 British pounds, about $45).
Guess it’s cheaper that getting plastic surgery.
