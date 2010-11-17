Eva Longoria & Tony Parker Are Getting Divorced!

Eva Longoria and her husband Tony Parker are getting a divorce. The “Desperate Housewives” actress and San Antonio Spurs player married in July of 2007. Rumors began swirling after Eva canceled her appearance at a taping of Anderson Cooper’s CNN Heroes of 2010 television special. When asked for a reason, her camp remained on lock down and refused to talk.

It was reported that Tony filed for divorce in Texas on November 15, however, Eva’s people deny that story.

What was confirmed though by two court officials at the Bexar County, Texas courthouse is that a divorce case was indeed filed yesterday and sealed by the judge.

UPDATE: Longoria filed her papers, to divorce Tony Parker , in L.A. County Superior Court the morning of November 17.

UPDATE: Eva Longoria Divorces Tony Parker For Cheating With Teammates Wife! [UPDATE]

Eva has Tony’s jersey number — “Nine” — tattooed on the back of her neck. See it in the gallery below! SOURCE

