We all know there is nothing like candles and flowers to set the mood, so I got really excited when I saw these.

The folks at chiasso.com never let me down. Use these stainless steel plaque containers along a hallway, bedroom wall or any place where light will play off your modern decor.

The plaque measures 8″l x 13.5″h and the container is 5.5″ diameter. Plan to spend around 58.00 (each).





