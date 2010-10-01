Tyra Banks’ Fierce Homemade Fishnet Mask

Tyra Banks attended the French Vogue 90th Anniversary Party on Thursday (September 30) looking fierce! The event was also a masquerade ball so Tyra made herself a mask using fishnets. Talk about fab on a budget!

Tyra Banks Returns To Modeling With A New Set Of Polaroids

Take a look at some pics of Tyra at the event below:

She even tweeted about it, “So FRENCH VOGUE mask is sum cheap FISHNET stockings I got n crazy store n Paris! I cut em up n made it y’all. N did my ow hair n makeup.”

Well done Tyra. You’re starting to look like you’re old self again.

RELATED:

Tyra Banks Kicks Off New Season Of “America’s Next Top Model” [PHOTOS]

ANTM’s Plus Size Model Goes Nude To Fight Eating Disorders [PHOTOS]