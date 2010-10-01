CLOSE
Tyra Banks’ Fierce Homemade Fishnet Mask

Tyra Banks made her own mask out of fishnets for French Vogue's 90th anniversary partyTyra Banks attended the French Vogue 90th Anniversary Party on Thursday (September 30) looking fierce! The event was also a masquerade ball so Tyra made herself a mask using fishnets. Talk about fab on a budget!

Tyra Banks Returns To Modeling With A New Set Of Polaroids

Take a look at some pics of Tyra at the event below:

She even tweeted about it, “So FRENCH VOGUE mask is sum cheap FISHNET stockings I got n crazy store n Paris! I cut em up n made it y’all. N did my ow hair n makeup.”

Well done Tyra. You’re starting to look like you’re old self again.

