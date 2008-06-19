Chop and Store

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Ladies, we all know prepping gets us in and out of the kitchen in no time, and even prep work is now a little easier. Check out this Furni chopping board that comes with not just one, but two stainless steel bowls.

This chopping board is made from laminated bamboo, which is harder than the typical maple construction, which means less visible knife marks.

The soft rubber feet keeps the board in place when you are cutting or preparing your food, so get the garlic and basil out and start chopping away.

28.00 dollars, supermarkethq.com

