Ne-Yo’s “One In A Million”

Ne-Yo shows off his acting skills in the Wayne Isham-directed video for “One in a Million,” the third single off his fall album release Libra Scale. Filmed on the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood, the video follows Ne-Yo as he relentlessly tries to impress an uninterested girl, with a little help from his boys.

