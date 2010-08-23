Did Chad OchoCinco & “Basketball Wives” Girlfriend Evelyn Lozada Tick Off VH1?

It seems that Chad OchoCinco’s new relationship with “Basketball Wife” Evelyn Lozada has VH1 execs ticked off!According to tmz.com, VH1 is pissed that Chad’s tweeting about his relationship with Evelyn being that he’s the star of his currently airing reality dating show “The Ultimate Catch”. The network is upset because of the “spoiler” that Ochocinco obviously doesn’t end up with any of the ladies on the show.

We don’t know why these folks get involved in reality shows!!

