Say What?? Gabourey Asks Trey Songz To Get Married!

She wanted to get with actor Gerard Butler, and now she’s crushing on Trey Songz…When it comes to dating, Gabourey Sidibe has a pretty good idea what she wants in a guy. “I like smart men,” she tells PEOPLE at the Three16 Music Showcase in New York.

“Smart men with grown up jobs who share my unusual sense of humor. People might be surprised to know I have a thing for nerds too,” Sidibe, 27, says. “I am looking for someone who is so sweet, who offers to help me put on my shoes before an event.”

“I’m super crushing on Trey Songz,” she says. “I used to listen to his music when I worked in an office, and when I met him a few weeks ago, I couldn’t contain my excitement.” During their first conversation Sidibe recalls asking the singer, “‘Now that we go to the same events, you think I’m cool, right? Do you want to date? We could just get married!’”

