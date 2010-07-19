CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Say What?? Gabourey Asks Trey Songz To Get Married!

Leave a comment

Trey-Gab

She wanted to get with actor Gerard Butler, and now she’s crushing on Trey Songz…When it comes to dating, Gabourey Sidibe has a pretty good idea what she wants in a guy. “I like smart men,” she tells PEOPLE at the Three16 Music Showcase in New York.

“Smart men with grown up jobs who share my unusual sense of humor. People might be surprised to know I have a thing for nerds too,” Sidibe, 27, says. “I am looking for someone who is so sweet, who offers to help me put on my shoes before an event.”

“I’m super crushing on Trey Songz,” she says. “I used to listen to his music when I worked in an office, and when I met him a few weeks ago, I couldn’t contain my excitement.” During their first conversation Sidibe recalls asking the singer, “‘Now that we go to the same events, you think I’m cool, right? Do you want to date? We could just get married!’”

Source

VIDEO: Gabourey On Gerard Butler: “I’d Hit That”

Trey Songz Was Sexing It Up In The Bathroom After The BET Awards

Enhanced by Zemanta
dating , Gabourey Sidibe , relationships , Trey Songz

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
East Africa Yacht Week Promo Photos
HELLO WORLD: Yacht Week East Africa Is Catering To Black Women
Trending 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture
13 itemsThe Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of 'The Wider Earth'
Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower
8 itemsAKOO Clothing Co. In Conjunction With GREY GOOSE Cherry Noir Presents The 2nd Annual 'A King Of Oneself Brunch'
Family & Friends Mourn The Death Of T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris
39 items2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside
All The Melanin Magic At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood
13 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-TREVOR PROJECT-LIVE-GALA
The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest
20 itemsUS-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-CONVENTION
Y’all President Slams Jussie Smollett For Allegedly Lying On His MAGA Supporters
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close