Amerie Announces Name Change

FROM RAP-UP: If you see Amerie’s name spelled with two Is from now on, that’s not a typo. The “1 Thing” singer has officially changed the spelling of her name.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who now goes by Ameriie, added an “I” to her name to reflect positive energy. She announced the change to Rap-Up.com last month, but didn’t go public with it until her new Twitter page (@ItsAmeriie) was set up.

Ameriie has been in the studio working on the follow-up to last year’s In Love & War called Cymatika Vol. 1 (which was also originally spelled with a “c” before it was changed to a “k”), named after the study of visible sound and vibration.

“I’m still in the studio right now, so the best thing I can say is it’s a very international, worldly sound.” SOURCE

NEW MUSIC: Trey Songz & Amerie Remake Guy Classic “Let’s Chill”

Amerie Gets Engaged!