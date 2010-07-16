Ne-Yo Is Not Marrying His Baby Mama

Even though Ne-Yo may be “very very very excited” about becoming a father, don’t look for the singer to put a ring on the mother-to-be.

Rumor had it that the singer popped the question to his girlfriend Monyetta Shaw right around the time he announced they were expecting, but when asked if it was true, Ne-Yo responded: “no, just a rumor.”

A few years ago, Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend Jessica White had a baby, which he believed was his, but it was later proven that the boy Chimere, who has Ne-Yo’s middle name, was not his son.

Can’t say I blame him!!

