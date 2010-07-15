Kandi & Malik Yoba: “Cougars vs Dirty Old Men”

Kandi was recently at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans hanging with her friend actor Malik Yoba. Kandi posed a question to Malik asking “what age does someone qualify as a cougar?”Kandi revealed that she’s 34 and once dated someone 6 years younger, to which Malik responded that a cougar is someone that dates people who are 10-15 years younger. The two go back and forth about cougars, junor mints and dirty old men.

Take a look:

Kandi & Yung Joc: “Black People Don’t Spend Their Money Right”

OFFICIAL: www.kandiofficial.com

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: www.kandikoatednight.com

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/kandi

Kandi: “Why Do Hip Hop Artists Think They Need That Many Bodyguards?”