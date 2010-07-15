Woman With World’s Largest Breast Implants Is Fighting For Her Life

From Hip Hop Wired:

A woman with the largest breasts in the world is fighting for her life after doctors say her size 38FFF implants are infecting her body with a deadly disease.

29-year-old Sheyla Hershey, a Brazilian model living in Texas, is battling a staph infection after her most recent plastic surgery and has fluctuated from as large as triple M to as small as a regular D cup while she was pregnant.

The mother who’s has had 30 augmentations and travels to Brazil for her surgeries, is now at risk of losing one or both of her breasts if she does not remove the implants. Doctors had warned the 30-year-old beauty that going so large could cause life threatening illnesses, but Hershey was so optimistic of reaching her goal, she ignored her doctor’s warnings.

Why would someone go through that many procedures and risk their life, just to have huge boobs? What do you think about this?

