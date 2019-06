Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Alicia Keys, Jay-Z and Sade will join musical forces later this year for charity. Keys has recruited Jay-Z and Sade to perform at her charity’s annual Black Ball on Sept. 30 at New York’s Hammerstein Ball.

The foundation, Keep a Child Alive, is celebrating its seventh year. The organization assists children and families affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa and India.

