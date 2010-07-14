Ne-Yo And J.Lo Hit With Lawsuits

Ne-Yo is being sued.

The lawsuit against him states that Kenyohn Clark of Maryland-based Wet Entertainment and booking agent Mike Esterman reached an agreement to pay Ne-Yo a total of $140,000 for the gig at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. The singer was allegedly paid $95,000 up front for the appearance, but, according to the lawsuit, he never showed up. SOURCE

Also, Jennifer Lopez is being threatened with a $40-million lawsuit by the owners of a north Cyprus luxury hotel where she recently backed out of a July 24 performance. Greek Cypriots said that had she performed, it would further polarize the country, which has been divided since the 1970s and whose northern region is recognized only by Turkey. So, Lopez withdrew from a scheduled concert for fear that it would be construed as making a political statement. SOURCE

