Lala & Carmelo Anthony Get Married

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

LaLa Vazquez and Carmelo Anthony got married yesterday in New York City at Cipriani’s restaurant. The couple’s 3 year-old son Kiyan was the ring bearer.

Celebrity guests included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Ciara, Spike Lee, Ludacris and LeBron James.

They all received one special invitation for this event: a red and gold wedding invitation decorated with Swarovski crystals, designed by Lehr & Black, and delivered in a black box featuring the couple’s first initials.

Take a look at the pics:

Lala: “Help Me Name My Reality Show”

LaLa: “Absolutely Not” A “Basketball Wife” & May Be Keeping Her Last Name