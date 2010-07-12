Lala & Carmelo Anthony Get Married

LaLa Vazquez and Carmelo Anthony got married yesterday in New York City at Cipriani’s restaurant. The couple’s 3 year-old son Kiyan was the ring bearer.
Celebrity guests included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Ciara, Spike Lee, Ludacris and LeBron James.
They all received one special invitation for this event: a red and gold wedding invitation decorated with Swarovski crystals, designed by Lehr & Black, and delivered in a black box featuring the couple’s first initials.
Take a look at the pics:
