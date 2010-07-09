Nicki Minaj’s Debut Album Gets Official Release Date

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter account to announce the official release date of her debut album.

Now all we need now is a title, an album cover, and a leak of all the songs, and we’re all set!

It’ll be out just in time for the Grammy’s, so we’re wondering if she’ll be put in serious contention for a Best New Artist.

While on the set of her “Your Love” video, she told MTV,

“The album is coming along just spectacular. I been doing a lot of work with Swizz [Beatz], and the stuff that we been coming upon is magical. When people hear the album, they’re going to get to know [birth name] Onika. And no one knows Onika. I really didn’t think I would be this excited about the songs that I’m coming up with. I’m really, really proud.”

Watch the clip below to hear Minaj talk about making history: