Beyonce Escapes Being Hit By Car

Beyonce had an amazing escape when she opened her car door — and it got ripped off its hinges by a London taxi.

Beyonce with hubby Jay-Z was about to step out of the car and enter Harrods for some quick shopping, but the cab missed her by inches as it collided with their Mercedes.

A source said:

“It was terrifying to watch. It all happened so quickly, the taxi came out of nowhere. She seemed very shaken and was lucky to be alive. A couple of seconds difference and God knows what could have happened.”

Beyonce was out for a romantic evening in London with her husband.

