Snoop Says His Daughter’s Illness Saved His Marriage

We all know Snoop is not the most faithful husband, and we’re surprised that his wife Shante stuck around as long as she did. Snoop and his wife Shante’ were just about to break up when their daughter was diagnosed with Lupus.

It appears that his marriage is ‘doing well’ due to little Cori:

Snoop Dogg has credited his daughter Cori’s battle with lupus with bringing the rapper closer to his wife Shante, insisting the life-threatening illness helped to save their faltering marriage. The rap superstar, real name Calvin Broadus, filed for divorce from his wife of seven years in 2004, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple reunited months later, prompting Snoop to withdraw the legal petition, and they renewed their vows in 2008. Snoop admits the turning point in their relationship came when young Cori was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder in 2005 – and her subsequent health battle made the hip-hop star and his wife realize they had to stay “together forever.” Shante tells People magazine, “Without (Snoop), I don’t know what I’d have done. It’s amazing how this all turned out. We were gonna get a divorce. But we wouldn’t have gotten through it (the lupus diagnosis) that way.” Snoop adds, “That’s what it boiled down to. Cori’s lupus showed us we need to be together forever.”

