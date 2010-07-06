VIDEO: Janelle Monae’s Coca-Cola Commercial

Dancing android Janelle Monae lends her funky vocals and steps to the new “Open Up” commercial for Coca-Cola. The ad follows Monae’s previous involvement in Coke’s “Open Happiness” project, which also saw Cee-Lo Green and Travie McCoy taking part. Janelle herself only appears in about four seconds of the clip, but you can hear her serve up a refreshing, ice-cold cover of Hot Chocolate’s 1980 jam “Are You Getting Enough Of What Makes You Happy” throughout. SOURCE

