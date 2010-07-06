GALLERY: Target’s Latest Collection Inspired By New York’s Harlem

When Target first launched their designer collaborations, they called it Go! International – and pegged it on places like London (Luella), Paris (Paul & Joe), and Iran (Behnaz Serafpour – kind of).

Now they’ve gone back to that idea with their new Harlem line, collaborating with designers on some exclusive summer items.

Isabel and Ruben Toledo contributed swimwear and cover-ups (Isabel-designed and Ruben-illustrated), like the graphic bikini and beach towel, above.

Stephen Burrows designed brightly color-blocked dresses.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson, whose new restaurant, Red Rooster, is slated to open in Harlem this fall, had a hand in fruit-and- vegetable-print potholders and kitchen accessories.

And while the the prices are gentle–$3.99 to $34.99–it’s also nice to know that 5% of the purchase cost will be donated to a Harlem non-profit.

Isabel and Ruben Toledo chose el Museo del Barrio.

Stephen Burrows chose The Fund for Public Schools (in support of the library at The Young Women’s Leadership School of East Harlem).

Marcus Samuelsson chose The Fund for Public Schools (in support of the library at Harlem PS 180: Hugo Newman).

Being true to their neighborhood, the clothes hit Harlem’s Target store first (on July 25), followed by Target’s website and select stores (on August 1). READ MORE BELOW THE GALLERY!

The retailer also said it has tailored the store’s merchandise to reflect the culture of the community. As such, Target said the Harlem store will offer Spanish-language books and movies, multicultural dools and Gospel and Latin music.

As with all Target stores, the new general merchandise store will offer everyday essentials, household products, electronics, clothing and seasonal items. And, it will feature Target’s new expanded food layout offering fresh packaged produce, meats and baked goods, the company reported.