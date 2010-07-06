SNEAK PEEK: Alicia & Swizz Beatz’s NYC Love Shack

Amid rumors of being newly engaged, Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys are said to have plunked down $14 million for Lenny Kravitz’s Crosby St. penthouse duplex in the Soho section of New York.

Rumor is it was originally priced for $19,500,000.

SIZE: 5,818 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

DESCRIPTION: This spectacular duplex penthouse loft with 6,000 square feet of interior space and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space has been newly redesigned and renovated with no expense spared to create the most luxurious and important property downtown…A suspended glass staircase leads to the 2nd level which features the Master Bedroom w/ a sitting area, a huge Master Bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms each with their own bath. Another glass staircase leads to an enormous roof deck w/ a built-in barbecue. SOURCE

