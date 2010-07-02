COUPLE ALERT: Evelyn Lozada & Chad Ocho Cinco!

FROM SANDRA ROSE: Word is that Evelyn Lozada, star of VH1’s popular Basketball Wives, is currently dating NFL player Chad Ochocinco.

It has been reported that one of the show’s producers said “it’s pretty much definitive” that Chad will be “Evelyn’s love interest” on the upcoming season of Basketball Wives.

According to the source, Chad began sending Evelyn “direct messages” on Twitter a month ago. The tweets gradually became “sexually suggestive,” which alarmed the mother of one. Chad, who has four children by two baby mamas, followed up his tweets with expensive gifts to Evelyn.

When asked to comment, Evelyn’s rep said, “as a policy we don’t comment on who our clients may or may not be dating.” SOURCE

Doesn’t sound like a denial to us.

But, we also don’t believe it either. After all, both of them have television shows to promote; her second season of Wives, and his dating show The Ultimate Catch.

Sounds like a publicity stunt to us.

