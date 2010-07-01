AUDIO: Frankie Confirms She's Going To "Celebrity Rehab" For Alcoholism

Keyshia Cole’s mom Frankie was on Rickey Smiley radio show this morning on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 and talked about everything from her relationship with Keyshia to her upcoming stint on “Celebrity Rehab.”

ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH KEYSHIA: I was talking to Monica and she had mentioned Keyshia’s name and I had just got emotional because I really had missed her because we was going through something, but were okay. We’re back on point, talked to her yesterday.

ON WHY SHE’LL APPEAR ON “CELEBRITY REHAB”: I have really started overdoing it with my drinking. It’s taking its toll because sometimes I wake up and don’t remember nothing. I’m hiding stuff from myself and that means that I need help.

ON HER DRINK OF CHOICE: Hennessy. If I had it like the rest of the celebrities had it, I’d be drinking Louie The 13th.

ON WHEN SHE REALIZED SHE NEEDED HELP? Last month. Well, I’ve been in denial. I thought I was drinking socially until I woke up and didn’t realize where I was.

ON HOW MANY DRINKS SHE HAS AS A DAY: Right now, I’ve broken it down to a common denominator – 5. I haven’t drunk in two days. Matter fact, I just told a barefaced lie. I’ve been feeling kind of under the weather so I had a hot toddy without no toddy in it.

